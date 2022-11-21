Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Campbell Soup by 93.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

