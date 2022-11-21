Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 152162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.
