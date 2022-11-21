Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

