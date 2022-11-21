Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

