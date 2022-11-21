Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cango Price Performance

Shares of Cango stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $352.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cango Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

