Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.04

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 238,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

