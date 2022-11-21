Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. 16,029,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

