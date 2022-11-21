Cascades Inc. (CAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cascades Trading Up 1.5 %

CAS stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 497,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.44. The firm has a market cap of C$829.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

