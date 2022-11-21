Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cascades Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.27. 497,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The firm has a market cap of C$829.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.95 and a 1 year high of C$14.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.59.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

