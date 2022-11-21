CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.62 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $76.86 million and $14.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,045.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010961 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00228142 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09637274 USD and is down -9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,823,981.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

