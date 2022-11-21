Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cellectis Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

