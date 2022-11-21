Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Cellectis Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of CLLS opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.01.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
