Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.47 and last traded at C$25.52. 362,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,353,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

