Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$37.00. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.
CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
