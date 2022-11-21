Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $107,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,055. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

