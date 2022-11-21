Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. 290,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,961. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $416.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.