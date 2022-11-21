Choate Investment Advisors Buys 4,222 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.44. 27,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

