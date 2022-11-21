Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,746,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

LLY stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average of $320.01.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.89.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

