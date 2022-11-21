Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.33. 1,240,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a market cap of $179.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Walt Disney

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

