Choate Investment Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $192.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

