Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.19. 150,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,669,002. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,532. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

