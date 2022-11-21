CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 4.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
