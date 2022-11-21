CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 4.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 44.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 76.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 136.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI&T by 669.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 194.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.