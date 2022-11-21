Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,352 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 267,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,815,586. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.