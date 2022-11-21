Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0953 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Civic has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $95.30 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

