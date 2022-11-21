Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 658,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,132. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $278.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

