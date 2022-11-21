ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,000,025.00 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,832. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $102,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

