CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 689295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

