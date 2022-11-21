Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Position Increased by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,990 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 4.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $165,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

CCEP opened at $50.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

