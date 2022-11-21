Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.25 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $51.10 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.96 or 0.01619620 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00012238 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00036926 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.01668132 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.