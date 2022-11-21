Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 103.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 137,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 348,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.