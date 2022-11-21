Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 15,558 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 495,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after buying an additional 1,763,258 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.