Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 15,558 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy Thay Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.