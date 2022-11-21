Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.76. Conduent shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 14,323 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conduent Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $839.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $4,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
See Also
