Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.76. Conduent shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 14,323 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $4,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

