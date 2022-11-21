Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 486 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Visa by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,942,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 639,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.99. 43,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

