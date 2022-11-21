Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $111.79 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,452 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,424.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 744.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,600,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,382. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

