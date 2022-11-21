Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.39 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. The company has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

