Contrasting Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.86 $10.53 million $0.20 9.90 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.60 -$26.66 million $0.01 357.00

Analyst Ratings

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.13%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 3.06% 4.65% 0.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.