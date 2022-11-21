Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.95

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 164862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.20 million and a PE ratio of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

