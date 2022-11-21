Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 12,453 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

