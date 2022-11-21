Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.95. 32,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.