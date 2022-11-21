Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.53. The stock had a trading volume of 491,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $382.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.