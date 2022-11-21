Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.23. 9,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,507. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

