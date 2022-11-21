Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $515.96. 35,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

