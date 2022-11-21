Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00056578 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $124.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00074653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022754 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

