Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $526.07. 19,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

