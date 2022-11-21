Cowen Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $7.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,152. The company has a market capitalization of $386.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

