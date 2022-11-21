Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target to €15.30

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €10.90 ($11.24) to €15.30 ($15.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.65) to €16.20 ($16.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FOJCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

