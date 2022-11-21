Credit Suisse Group Raises Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $54.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.92. 224,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 119,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,101,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,185,000 after buying an additional 266,681 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

