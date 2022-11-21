Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Criteo worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Criteo by 2.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Criteo by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 11,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

