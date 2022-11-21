Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Purchases $238,140.00 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 1,409,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,667. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

