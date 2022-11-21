CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 174.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.