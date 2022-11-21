Crypto Snack Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $440,098.72 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.39 or 0.08293921 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00466460 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,621.74 or 0.28619251 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

